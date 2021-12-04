3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $589,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Anticipated completion April/May-2022.Welcome home to this beautiful custom Berkshire ranch home from J&J Custom Homes. This open concept ranch showcases an abundance of windows overlooking the mature trees, and rear covered porch area to further take in your peaceful surroundings. The master suite offers volume ceilings, a large WIC, and a full tile walk-in shower. High end finishes and custom details are a standard with every J&J Custom Home, and we'd love to show you what makes our homes special.You can enjoy this quiet country setting, while still having a quick commute to Downtown Milwaukee, and the surrounding suburban amenities. Come take a look, and let us help make your dream home a reality!