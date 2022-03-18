OFFERS DUE BY SUNDAY 3PM. SELLER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT AN OFFER BEFORE THEN. Custom brick ranch on a hilltop setting in peaceful Raymond! Enjoy this sun-filled, spacious home on almost 2 tranquil acres. Two fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors with Central Vac throughout, two full baths and a 1/2 bath on main and main floor laundry with ample storage! Master bath has jetted tub and double sinks. Built-ins in Living Room. What more could you ask for? Wait until you see the completely finished basement! You won't believe your eyes! There are 2 bonus rooms and a full bath, plus tons of storage! The 3 car heated garage and pole barn just add more pleasant surprises to this beautiful property! This home has been meticulously cared for.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $599,000
