3 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $524,900

Original owners custom built this meticulously maintained home that has over 3000 sq ft of living space. Solid oak floors throughout. EIK features a large island, granite counter tops, abundant cabinetry & counter space. Formal dining room w/ sliding patio doors to the private backyard oasis. Complete w/ pool, gazebo, shed, new paver patio & one of the largest lots in the subdivision. Living room w/vaulted ceilings GFP. Master ensuite has dual GFP, spa like bathroom w/soaking tub, travertine tile & WIS. Upstairs loft space or home office. Finished LL w/ 1/2 bath. Main floor laundry. 3.5 car garage w/8 ft doors. Seller requests all offers due by July 30, 2021 with binding acceptance of July 31, 2021, however seller reserves the right to accept an offer at anytime. Pref closing after 9/17

