Showings start 4.21.23 Close to new 1 year old ranch sitting on large .70 acre lot! Inviting Foyer with front flex room great for office or den. Flow into living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with beautiful custom surround. Kitchen has tons of room with walk-in pantry, island, coffee bar, and dining area. Walk past 1st floor mud room/laundry and enter private primary BR suite with walk in closet and bath with custom upgraded walk-in shower. BR's 2 & 3 split across house for extra peace and privacy. Huge basement waiting to be finished and already has egress window for future bedroom and plumbed for bath. Peaceful private lot has nature galore. Tons of upgrades throughout including water softener, iron curtain on well, window finishes, and upgraded appliances. 3 car garage!