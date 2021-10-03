 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $190,000

Rehabbers Special! Hobby Farm!! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home needs your TLC!. Situated on over 5 acres with an oversized outbuilding. Property would not be eligible for VA or FHA financing.Easy to show!Please give through Tuesday 10/5/21 for binding acceptance.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert