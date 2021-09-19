3 bedroom 2 bath ranch on almost 5 acres. Large living room has access door to balcony. Extra large primary bedroom has an attached bath. The eat in kitchen has vinyl floor and counters. Den off of kitchen could be a home office. Country home has newer roof, lots of mature oak trees and and 2 pole buildings One pole building is 26X30 with cement floor, 13 1/2 foot overhead door, insulated and heated 220. Second pole barn is 20X30 with earth floor. Oil heat, LP for stove and natural gas at the road. This home is cement block construction covered with siding.
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $349,000
