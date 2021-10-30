3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $379,900

This 1 Year Old Kaerek Homes Signature Series Ranch in Prairie Pathways is only available due to a Job Relocation. This Open Concept Split 3 Bedroom Ranch with 2 Full Bathrooms host Tons of Natural Light, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counter tops and a Large Island for all your Entertaining needs, as well as a Gas Fireplace to snuggle up to on cold winter nights. The Master Bedroom has Chapel ceilings with Dual Walk-in Closets off your Master Bathroom. Two additional Bedrooms round off the opposite side of the upstairs with an additional Full Family Bath between. The Huge open concept Basement is ready for your Rec Room idea's as it's subbed for a 3rd Bathroom and has an Egress window already in place! All you have to do is move in so schedule your Showing Today!!