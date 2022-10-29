Stellar new home construction in the very desirable Prairie Pathways subdivision in Caledonia! Includes concrete driveway and walkway! Upon entry into this beautiful ranch, you will notice the inviting entrance to lower level as well as the spacious great room with gas fireplace. Master suite features striking vaulted ceiling in the bedroom as well as tall vanity, walk in closet. Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets throughout the home. Mudroom & laundry area provide excellent organization and efficiency for busy homeowners.
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $416,900
