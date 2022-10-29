3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $419,900

Stunning three-bedroom contemporary-ranch in desirable Prairie Pathways subdivision in Caledonia! This Sterling floor plan features an impressive great room & combined kitchen/dinette w/ kitchen island and cathedral ceiling. The split-bedroom design offers two-bedrooms & a bathroom up front & a spacious master bedroom suite at the back. The master bath boasts Kohler/Sterling fixtures, tall vanity and walk-in closet. Includes bathroom stub in the basement as well as egress window.