Builder added a 338 square foot second floor bonus room to this 1755 square foot 3 brm. 2 bath ranch w/two car att. gar. . Open concept design w/living room w /direct vent corner fireplace. Central kitchen w/island and walk-in pantry opens to informal dining area w/double window and patio door. Owner's suite w/walk-in closet & bathroom w/dual basins in vanity and modular base shower w/ceramic tile walls . Two addnl. brms. w/main bath w/dual basins in vanity , modular tub w/shower over and ceramic tile floors. Low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding, alum. fascia , soffit, gutters & downspouts. Partial ext. stone to front elevation. Egress window w/area well to bsmt.along w/rough in for future bath in bsmt. , Active Radon Abtmt. , 9' tall 2 x 6 walls, 8' tall 10'' thick bsmt. walls
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $429,990
