3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $479,900

Fantastic opportunity to grab over 6 acres in the Village of Raymond. This multi-level home just received a facelift with new siding, fascia, and soffits! The semi-open concept allows you to entertain on the main level or relax and look at the surrounding nature out your dining room. You can also entertain in your finished walk-out lower level! The spacious bedrooms and bathroom along with the master suite round off the upstairs. The attached 2.5 car heated garage will keep your car nice and warm in the Winter. Take advantage of the massive 20x40 outbuilding that is equipped with 220 amp electric! Bring your family, pets, animals, and friends! This beauty won't last long.