Fantastic opportunity to grab over 6 acres in the Village of Raymond. This multi-level home just received a facelift with new siding, fascia, and soffits! The semi-open concept allows you to entertain on the main level or relax and look at the surrounding nature out your dining room. You can also entertain in your finished walk-out lower level! The spacious bedrooms and bathroom along with the master suite round off the upstairs. The attached 2.5 car heated garage will keep your car nice and warm in the Winter. Take advantage of the massive 20x40 outbuilding that is equipped with 220 amp electric! Bring your family, pets, animals, and friends! This beauty won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha Police’s special investigation unit served a search warrant on the 2100 block of 61st Street at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Teen charged after accidental shooting allegedly trying to get cat to chase gun's laser sight when weapon fired
A 19-year-old woman was using a handgun’s laser sight as a cat toy when she accidentally shot a friend, according to prosecutors
CALEDONIA — Just a couple of months after retiring from her post as superintendent at the Kenosha Unified School District, Susan Savaglio-Jarv…
Two new businesses have joined the Pleasant Prairie landscape and another sweet addition is on the horizon.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha police officer earns moniker of 'Dancing Cop' while taking steps to engage community
- Updated
When it comes to watching over the community a local police officer has added a few more steps in his mission to protect and serve.
Passengers on a Metra train headed for the Kenosha station Tuesday were stuck on the train for six hours due to a series of storm-related delays.
A 2-inch piece of glass was embedded in her eye, according to what a doctor reportedly told police.
A woman one local veteran called an “Angel of the Morning” for her work in helping create the American Heroes Café has died.
- Updated
A Kenosha woman was charged Tuesday with felony child neglect after her 8-year-old son was taken to a local emergency room unconscious after r…
Nearly 11,000 households throughout Kenosha County were without power Tuesday night, the result of a weather system that brought severe thunde…