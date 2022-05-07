Wide open, 2019 ranch home on huge 5 acre lot is waiting for you to move right in! Home features wide open concept kitchen/living area with tall ceilings, soft close cabinets, beautiful flooring and invites you to enjoy the views of your huge lot. Home boasts giant master suite on one side of living area and two additional beds with full bath on the other. Master suite features walk in closet, bath w/ heated floor, dual sinks, jetted tub, stall shower, and plenty of space for bed set. Second bath features shower over tub and two additional bedrooms have plenty of room for bed or office. Basement has tall ceilings and is stubbed for additional bathroom. 3 car garage is perfect for all the toys necessary for the huge lot and a creek runs through the north end. Too much to list must see it!
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Juvenile attempting to cross Green Bay Road suffers head injury after being struck by vehicle
A juvenile was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Thursday.
Two local women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
Despite reports by a Wisconsin satire website, the Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W Frontage Road, will not be opening a rollercoaster theme park in…
Illinois teen allegedly sped more than 115 mph in stolen vehicle before being arrested in Racine County
According to a criminal complaint: While fleeing on foot, the 17-year-old suspect dropped a loaded gun. A deputy reported the suspect ran after the gun, at which point the deputy yelled for the teen to stop or he would shoot; the teen stopped and was detained.
A 28-year-old Somers woman is accused of taking part in an elaborate money laundering scheme involving stolen vehicles from numerous states.
For Gavin Short, there was no such thing as bad weather.
Employees of Vassh Excavating said they were at the residence to board it up and secure an open rear door and window. Inside the house they located the body in an upper unit, police said.
Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived. Here's how it will work.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
Burlington school principal on leave after allegedly ignoring report of employee's inappropriate behavior
Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.