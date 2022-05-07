3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $499,900

Wide open, 2019 ranch home on huge 5 acre lot is waiting for you to move right in! Home features wide open concept kitchen/living area with tall ceilings, soft close cabinets, beautiful flooring and invites you to enjoy the views of your huge lot. Home boasts giant master suite on one side of living area and two additional beds with full bath on the other. Master suite features walk in closet, bath w/ heated floor, dual sinks, jetted tub, stall shower, and plenty of space for bed set. Second bath features shower over tub and two additional bedrooms have plenty of room for bed or office. Basement has tall ceilings and is stubbed for additional bathroom. 3 car garage is perfect for all the toys necessary for the huge lot and a creek runs through the north end. Too much to list must see it!