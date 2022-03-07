 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $960,000

  2022-03-07
What a setting, Energy efficient home, Outbuilding to party in, Barn to store your toys and everything else, ponds well stocked with fish, organic orchard, woods and prairie to hunt and enjoy nature all on 41 acres in Racine County. Wind mill & solar panels for your electricity, solar heating rack is in place to use the sun for heating the hot water, just need to add the solar panels and connect to the home that is already very energy efficient. Walk in on the Chinese slate floor and enjoy the warmth of the cherry wood ceiling. Wood (ash, cedar, & pine) continues to be the theme of this home as it flows throughout the house. Multiple wood burners and fireplace, 3 bedrooms., finished lower level with walkout. Master bedroom suite on main with wood stove and sitting room

