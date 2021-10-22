What a setting, Energy efficient home, Outbuilding to party in, Barn to store your toys and everything else, ponds well stocked with fish, organic orchard, woods and prairie to hunt and enjoy nature all on 41 acres in Racine County. Wind mill & solar panels for your electricity, solar heating rack is in place to use the sun for heating the hot water, just need to add the solar panels and connect to the home that is already very energy efficient. Walk in on the Chinese slate floor and enjoy the warmth of the cherry wood ceiling. Wood (ash, cedar, & pine) continues to be the theme of this home as it flows throughout the house. Multiple wood burners and fireplace, 3 bedrooms., finished lower level with walkout. Master bedroom suite on main with wood stove and sitting room
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
- Updated
Kenosha Police were called to investigate a carjacking that took place in the 5000 block of Green Bay Road Saturday night.
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts
A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, result…
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.