3 Bedroom Home in Grayslake - $345,000

Former builders ranch is beautifully appointed. Warm hardwood flooring, brand new neutral carpeting, and freshly painted greige color throughout the first floor. Nine foot ceilings enjoy abundant light. Huge combined living and dining rooms makes for a wonderful way to entertain. Just imagine the holidays here. Kitchen boasts Corian counters, 36" hardwood cabinets with crowned tops and mood lighted tops, new microwave, all white appliances, cast iron sink, plenty of room for table and chairs, slider to private patio and green belt back yard. Two abundant master bedrooms are a feature of this home. Both enjoy full bathrooms and one is shared with the hallway for guests. Each are crowned with a ceiling fan. Both have walk-in closets for ample storage. The main master has an upgraded cathedral ceiling. A buyer will notice that the trim is an upgraded oak and the doors are flush oak as well. There is a third bedroom/office without a closet but there is a closet just outside the room itself. A first floor laundry is conveniently located near the garage entry and boasts cabinets and a utility sink also upgrades here. Don't miss the full finished basement rec room. This area expands the living space and makes this an great home for family fun and easy entertainment. Plus a wet bar conveniently located on ceramic tile which contains its own ice bucket and cooling station for wine and beverages. The exterior of this home also includes a sprinkler system and a brand new sump pump in the basement. Carillon North is a 55 and older community. It provides an inground heated pool, hot tub, club house, gated entry, snow plowing, and grounds care. Located minutes from downtown Grayslake and Metra. This is truly a remarkable place to settle.