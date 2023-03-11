The perfect-size Brand New ranch! Approx 2,000 sq ft. Vaulted living room/dining room for an open feel. Open to the kitchen with pantry closet, center breakfast-bar island and double door to the back porch. Vaulted master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxury master bath including a separate tub and shower. Two other bedrooms are services by a hall full bath and linen closet. Garage entry through the separate laundry room. There is a guest closet and powder room by the front door for the convenience of your guests.