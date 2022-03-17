 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $1,700

Looking for a rental? This fantastic ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and 1 1/2 car attached garage is ready for you to move in. Nice eat-in kitchen, laundry room, living room with hardwood floors. Large patio and fenced yard, perfect for outdoor activities with your family. **Newer roof and siding (2020), electric panel (2019), furnace and A/C (2016).** Perfect location in Grandwood Park with great schools. Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and easy access to the inter-state. This won't last long, view the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily. **Per owner, no pets allowed.**

