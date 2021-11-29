 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $164,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $164,900

Seller offering $3,000 credit at closing for carpet and paint!! Exquisitely maintained 3 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms townhome in very desirable location! Oversized living room upon entry followed by spacious kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances. Laundry Room and Powder Room also conveniently located on the main level. Second level boasts Master bedroom with large walk-in closet plus 2 additional generous sized guest bedrooms and full shared hallway bath. Great closet space throughout for storage, attached 1-car garage and highly rated Woodland school district of Gurnee in addition to minutes to shopping and amusement park Six Flags Great America. Don't miss out, contact me today for a private showing.

View More

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert