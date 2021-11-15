3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $169,900

Seller offering $3,000 credit at closing for carpet and paint!! Exquisitely maintained 3 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms townhome in very desirable location! Oversized living room upon entry followed by spacious kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances. Laundry Room and Powder Room also conveniently located on the main level. Second level boasts Master bedroom with large walk-in closet plus 2 additional generous sized guest bedrooms and full shared hallway bath. Great closet space throughout for storage, attached 1-car garage and highly rated Woodland school district of Gurnee in addition to minutes to shopping and amusement park Six Flags Great America. Don't miss out, contact me today for a private showing.