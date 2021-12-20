 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $180,000

: Super Clean 3 bedroom updated Townhome with loads of Sunshine! New Patio faces a greenbelt! New, roof Siding and front door September 2021. Windows and sliding door 2013. Lovely kitchen w / Stainless steel Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and range hood 2017. formal dining room/living room attached. First floor laundry. Family room boasts of new Berber carpet & bay window. Huge master suite w/Walk-in closet Ceiling fans. Freshly painted, blinds, Hot water heater 2013, Furnace and central air 2013 !Newer kit. Floor & carpet. Attached garage Gurnee schools! Within five minutes from the Tollway, Gurnee Mills, restaurants, grocery shopping and commuter train.

