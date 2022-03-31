THIS FANTASTIC, IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED 2 STORY 3 BRM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS "MOVE IN READY"! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE INTERSTATE, GREAT AMERICA, SHOPPING, PARK & GURNEE SCHOOLS. FEATURES A FOYER WITH BAMBOO FLOORING, UPDATED KITCHEN W/ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, & HARDWD FLR. EAT-IN AREA OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LVRM SPACE & A CONCRETE PATIO FOR YOUR RELAXING & UNWINDING! GOOD SIZE BEDRMS. UPGRADED BATHS (WHIRLPOOL TUB.) 2ND FLR LOFT WITH BUILT-IN SHELVES THAT OPENS TO A PICTURIZED BAY WINDOW. NEWER MAGNETIC, WINDOW WIND INSERTS THROUGHOUT THE HOME HELPS CONSERVE ENERGY. CEILING FANS. EXTRA STORAGE. CENTRAL AIR. EXPERTLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL RM, LG FULL BATH, & LAUNDRY (W/D) THAT ADDS EXTRA SPACE TO THE UNIT, IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. REASONABLE HOA FEES PROVIDE EXT. MAINTENANCE/SNOW REMOVAL/LAWN CARE. THIS AMAZING UNIT IS BEAUTIFUL FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! YOU MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. WHY WAIT? COME & MAKE IT YOUR OWN!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $2,000
