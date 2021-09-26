 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $209,900

This could be a great opportunity for the individual that doesn't mind sweat equity. This is a solid ranch with a full basement on a private no outlet street. 2 car garage, large driveway and a large fenced yard. 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus more. Come visit today. *****MULTIPLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS AVAILABLE - NO SET BOUNDARIES***** River Trail K-8, Spaulding PreK-2, Prairie Trail 3-5

