3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $209,900

This could be a great opportunity for the individual that doesn't mind sweat equity. This is a solid ranch with a full basement on a private no outlet street. 2 car garage, large driveway and a large fenced yard. 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus more. Come visit today. *****MULTIPLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS AVAILABLE - NO SET BOUNDARIES***** River Trail K-8, Spaulding PreK-2, Prairie Trail 3-5