 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $209,900

Bright and welcoming 2 story with full finished English basement, features 3BR/1.5 Baths. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and designer travertine backsplash! Easy access to the best of Gurnee shopping and close to I94. Premium location made even better by the open view in the back.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert