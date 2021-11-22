 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $215,000

Absolutely spectacular 2021 REHAB! Charming home shows like new construction. Enter through the front door to a gorgeous chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, custom color contoured shaker cabinets, quartz counters, full sized eating/dining area, subway tile back splash, stainless range hood and great views to the outside. Kitchen flows into family room creating an open concept perfect for togetherness and entertaining. Three bedrooms are complimented by a new luxury bathroom. White trim and raised panel doors throughout! Tons of recessed lighting. Full basement with laundry area and ample storage. Brand new front stairs and rear deck which opens to an enormous yard. New roof. Home is situated on two PINs. Close to schools, transportation, shopping and all the best of what Gurnee has to offer.

