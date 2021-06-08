3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $219,900

WOW! Your search ends here! LOW TAXES! Just what you've been looking for - 3 bedroom ranch in Grandwood Park! Freshly painted in today's hottest hue. Close to schools, expressway, and all of Gurnee's restaurants and shopping. NEWER roof, NEWER windows, NEWER furnace, NEWER A/C, NEWER water heater. Awesome fenced in backyard that is huge! Enjoy summer BBQ on large concrete patio. Schedule a showing today! View More