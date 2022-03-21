3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $229,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
A series of undercover drug purchases last March led to eight felony charges filed recently against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.
One of Kenosha’s most popular cafes is moving to a much more suitable location this fall.
Three people, including two from Kenosha, face numerous felony drug-related charges after a series of undercover purchases late last year and …
A Kenosha Unified school resource officer who spoke out against the district’s mask mandate while providing security during a School Board mee…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
A difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for accused murderer Zachariah Anderson…
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.