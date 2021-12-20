 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $245,000

Check out the 3D Virtual Tour!!! Charming 3 bedroom home in fantastic Gurnee location. Formal dining room, living room, sun filled family room opens to the backyard and patio, kitchen, laundry, and powder room. 2nd floor features spacious primary, and 2 additional bedrooms, full hall bath. 2.5 Car detached garage, roof 2017, H2O 2019, windows & siding 2012, soffits & gutter guards 2012, updated electrical, all new swith plates & outlets, freshly painted. Come check it out today!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert