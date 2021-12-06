3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $264,900

DESIRABLE RANCH STYLE HOME IN GORGEOUS NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GURNEE SCHOOLS!! This home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths plus an Attached 2-1/2 Car Garage and Full Basement!! Sun Drenched Living Room Remodeled in 2019 with Luxury Vinyl Plank Wood Flooring and Views of Mature Trees! Plus a Family Room off Kitchen with Warm Wood Burning Fireplace, Built In Shelving, and Trendy Wood Beams! Master Bedroom was Remodeled in 2019 too and Features a Private Master Bath! Bedroom 2 Features Blackout Blinds (Great for Napping!) and Bedroom 3 is Spacious too! All has New Flooring, New Room Doors and Closet Doors!! Full Basement with Nicely Painted Floors, Ready for your Finishing Touches! Sliders off Family Room to Patio and a Fully Fenced Gigantic Yard for the Kids! WOW! New Tear Off Roof in 2018, Furnace & Hot Water Heater 2015, and A/C 2013! City Sewer & Water with Existing Well still for Watering Flowers and Washing the Cars!! Solid Ranch, Won't Last!!