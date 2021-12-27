3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $265,000

THIS HOME IS NOT FOR RENT! IF SOMEONE TELLS YOU, IT IS NOT TRUE! Stop looking this is the one! Welcome to this spectacular home on a dead-end street with an extra lot next to the home! This 3-bedroom, 2 baths, full basement, and five-car (YES, 5 CAR!). Ibarn garage waiting just for you! The home has been remodeled to perfection! Nothing to do but move right in! This home will check all your boxes: freshly painted, newer appliances, freshly paved driveway, BRAND NEW light fixtures, can lighting, REMODELED kitchen with NEW granite countertops, NEW carpet, NEW A/C, NEW Vinyl flooring, NEW electric, 2 BRAND NEW bathrooms, the BIG extra lot next to home, and PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED. On top of all these wonderful features, you have an attached 1 car garage next to the home and a MASSIVE 34x36 detached garage! ATTENTION car enthusiasts, mechanics, landscapers, wood-worker, business owners, or anyone in need of extra space this is the garage of your dreams! You will not find another one like it. Located near downtown Gurnee. Did I mention GURNEE SCHOOLS! Close to shopping and Six Flags. Be prepared to fall in love at first sight. Check out the virtual tour!