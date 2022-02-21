3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $274,000

Beautifully maintained and updated split-level home! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a completely remodeled kitchen, a brand new roof, new gutters, a new water heater, a new HVAC (all done in 2021) and more! The custom kitchen includes granite countertops, custom glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and is open to the dining room and living room. The entire home has been freshly painted! All 3 bedrooms are nicely-sized and both bathrooms have been updated. The finished lower level offers even more space to enjoy with a extra room that can be a 4th bed or office. There's an oversized two-car garage plus a fenced-in yard with a nice patio. Gurnee school district and low taxes! Schedule your private showing today!