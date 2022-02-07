3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $289,900

Be the first to know
A popular sports bar is in danger of losing its liquor licenses or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges.
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested a 35-year-old man on multiple pending charges, including drunken driving, after he reportedly drove his veh…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three convicted sex offenders are due to be released to village residences, according to a press release.
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, judges on "The Masked Singer," walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source says.
As Kenosha Unified School District personnel were working to transport students from Tremper High School to Indian Trail on Thursday afternoon…
A new Downtown eyewear store has opened its door and is taking a different perspective for customers picking out eyeglass frames and styles.
A man struck by a vehicle while he was walking in an area near Roosevelt Road and 22nd Avenue was airlifted with serious injuries to Milwaukee…
Jury selection for Joshua Ziminski, charged with arson and a misdemeanor count of dangerous use of a weapon during the August 2020 riots in Do…
