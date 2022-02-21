Incredible Private End Unit Ranch Townhome with Finished Walk Out Basement. Bright & Open Floor Plan. Hardwood Floors. Custom Cherry Kitchen Cabinets, Lower Level Entertainment Center, All Doors and Woodwork were hand crafted from 100 year old cherry trees. Custom stained glass throughout home including kitchen, bar and interior doors. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Stainless Appliances & Custom Cherry Cabinets. Large Master Bathroom w/Huge Walk in Closet & Luxury Bathroom w/2 sinks, glass shower & tub. 2nd Bedroom / Den on First Floor. 3rd Bedroom w/Full Bath in Walk Out Basement. Beautiful Upgrades & Finishes. All New Carpet. Re-Finished Hardwood Floors. Custom Imported European Mosaic tile in Bathrooms. Freshly Painted Throughout. Stunning Views Off Your Deck or Lower Level Patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St.
History will be made in April when a woman will be elected as Kenosha County executive for the first time.
It’s kind of like the anticipation of Christmas!
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department has announced the death of retired village police dog Echo.
Surveillance of a residence by Kenosha Police, followed by a search warrant later that morning, has led to felony drug and child neglect charg…
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Two teenage boys from Burlington were still in the hospital Sunday as state and county police investigators worked to determine what caused a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Fish Hatchery Road.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man faces a number of criminal charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a…
A 31-year-old Kenosha woman faces two felony charges after she was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing another woman.
The fate of the liquor licenses for Coins Sports Bar will hang in limbo for at least another week.