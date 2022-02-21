3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $289,900

Incredible Private End Unit Ranch Townhome with Finished Walk Out Basement. Bright & Open Floor Plan. Hardwood Floors. Custom Cherry Kitchen Cabinets, Lower Level Entertainment Center, All Doors and Woodwork were hand crafted from 100 year old cherry trees. Custom stained glass throughout home including kitchen, bar and interior doors. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Stainless Appliances & Custom Cherry Cabinets. Large Master Bathroom w/Huge Walk in Closet & Luxury Bathroom w/2 sinks, glass shower & tub. 2nd Bedroom / Den on First Floor. 3rd Bedroom w/Full Bath in Walk Out Basement. Beautiful Upgrades & Finishes. All New Carpet. Re-Finished Hardwood Floors. Custom Imported European Mosaic tile in Bathrooms. Freshly Painted Throughout. Stunning Views Off Your Deck or Lower Level Patio.