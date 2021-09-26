3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $297,000

Welcome Home! look no further, beautifully updated home on a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy this sunny light-filled home with wood/laminate flooring throughout the first level. Updated kitchen features quartz counter tops, beautifully stained cabinets and Newer Samsung Stainless Steel appliances. Fireplace, formal dining room & updated 1/2 bath complete the first level. Master Bedroom features en-suite bathroom with walk in closet. 2 large bedrooms and fully updated bathroom complete the second level of this fabulous home. Basement features Newer Washer/Dryer and is ready to be finished. Fenced yard. Perfectly located just minutes away from Six Flags Great America, Gurnee Mills, Restaurants and easy access to the Highway. It will not last long.