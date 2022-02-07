 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $299,900

Beautifully remodeled, wide-open split level on over a 1/3 of an acre. Newer kitchen with white shaker kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and subway title backsplash. Lovely newer wood laminate flooring on every level. Large family room located in the lower level is really bright and has a cozy brick fireplace. Huge fully fenced backyard with tons of room to roam and a nice storage shed. Oversized detached garage is only about a dozen feet away. Many recent upgrades, including: some new windows (21), perimeter fence (21), refrigerator (21), washer and dryer (21), remodeled laundry (20), closet doors (21), gutter leaf guards (21), storage shed (21), patio sliding glass door (20) and so much more ...

