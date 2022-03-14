Hurry to show this beautiful home in Ravinia Woods!! Home features a covered front porch, New carpet(except Basement) and interior paint throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, architectural windows for lots of natural light, Kitchen offers hardwood floors, 42" cabinets, corian countertops, built in pantry cabinet. 1st Floor laundry room, Family Room, Bonus Lower Level Recreation Room, Master Bedroom suite with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, Oversized Deck For All of your Gatherings, and Much Much More! With Award Winning Gurnee Schools, Shopping and Trails Close By, Parks and Playgrounds Down The Street.
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $319,900
