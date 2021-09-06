Beautifully updated and well cared for home nestled on a prime lot in a quiet cul de sac. Gorgeous hardwood floors, brand new driveway, open concept kitchen and family room, featuring high ceilings throughout. Lovely remodeled kitchen is chef's dream w/granite counters, backsplash & 42" cabinets. Desirable first floor master suite with luxury tiled bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs plus huge loft w/custom built in bookshelves. All new siding, Pella Patio Doors, and some Pella windows in 2017 in addition to newer double hung windows. New roof, gutters, downspouts in 2015. Attractive crown molding & chair rail. Updated light fixtures & hardware. Newer furnace & central air in 2018. Full basement awaits your finishing touches! Custom window treatments. Steps to Park & tennis courts. Easy access to i94 expressway, Six Flags, and Gurnee Mills shopping mall with abundant shopping and dining options within minutes. Monthly assessment covers exterior painting, weekly lawn cutting, landscaping, driveway snow removal, front door & outside water. A rare find and not to be missed.
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $319,900
