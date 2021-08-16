Stop looking this is the one! Welcome to this spectacular home on a dead-end street with an extra lot next to the home! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, full basement and five car (YES, 5 CAR!) garage home has been remodeled to perfection! Nothing to do but move right in! This home will check all your boxes: freshly painted, newer appliances, freshly paved driveway, BRAND NEW light fixtures, can lighting, REMODELED kitchen with NEW granite countertops, NEW carpet, NEW A/C, NEW Vinyl flooring, NEW electric, 2 BRAND NEW bathrooms, BIG extra lot next to home, and PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED. On top of all these wonderful features you have a attached 1 car garage next to the home and a MASSIVE 34x36 detached garage! ATTENTION car enthusiasts, mechanics, landscapers, wood-worker, business owners or anyone in need of extra space this is the garage of your dreams! You will not find another one like it. Located near downtown Gurnee. Did I mention GURNEE SCHOOLS! Close to shopping and Six Flags. Be prepared to fall in love at first sight. Check out the virtual tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $319,999
