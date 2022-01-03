 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $327,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom House on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. New Gourmet Kitchen with Soaring Ceiling & Eating Area. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Huge Lower Level Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Built in Desk & Bookcases & Custom Built Wet Bar. Private Master Suite with Updated Master Bathroom with Luxury Walk In Shower & Dual Sinks. Finished basement Large Deck. Great Location, Close to Shopping & Highway.

