3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $329,900

Your search ends here! Fantastic 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. GREAT curb appeal on this home with cute front porch overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard! Elegant 2 story entryway with beautiful ceiling light fixture. GLEAMING hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. You'll love this home's amazing floorplan. Spacious formal living room and dining room flow perfectly into UPDATED kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, backsplash, SS appliances, table space, and TONS of natural light from backyard! Relax in the family room by the cozy fireplace! Master bedroom suite is a dream and features private master bathroom suite. FINISHED BASEMENT with NEW carpet is additional living space that you are sure to enjoy. Basement also features full bathroom and extra storage space in crawl space. Fenced in backyard is a great retreat - enjoy relaxing/entertaining on the concrete patio! There is a dog run set up on the side of the home. Laundry hookups in basement and first floor. NEWER ROOF. NEW GARAGE DOOR. NEWER WINDOWS. Large driveway for guests and epoxy flooring in garage. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, and highway! Schedule a showing today. This is a must see home!