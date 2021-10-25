Your search ends here! Fantastic 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. GREAT curb appeal on this home with cute front porch overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard! Elegant 2 story entryway with beautiful ceiling light fixture. GLEAMING hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. You'll love this home's amazing floorplan. Spacious formal living room and dining room flow perfectly into UPDATED kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, backsplash, SS appliances, table space, and TONS of natural light from backyard! Relax in the family room by the cozy fireplace! Master bedroom suite is a dream and features private master bathroom suite. FINISHED BASEMENT with NEW carpet is additional living space that you are sure to enjoy. Basement also features full bathroom and extra storage space in crawl space. Fenced in backyard is a great retreat - enjoy relaxing/entertaining on the concrete patio! There is a dog run set up on the side of the home. Laundry hookups in basement and first floor. NEWER ROOF. NEW GARAGE DOOR. NEWER WINDOWS. Large driveway for guests and epoxy flooring in garage. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, and highway! Schedule a showing today. This is a must see home!
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating
When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brothe…
Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"
WILMOT — A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according …
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” said a Racine woman. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.