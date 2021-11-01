3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $330,000

RECENTLY UPDATED GRANDWOOD PARK HOME WITH A LARGE BEAUTIFUL LOT ON MILL CREEK AND DEAD END STREET IN UNINCORPORATED GURNEE. THIS HOME HAS THREE NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, ONE FULL AND ONE HALF BATHROOMS, OFFICE, NEW KITCHEN, NEW ROOF, NEW FLOORING, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT AND MANY MORE UPGRADES. LARGE 24X48 6 CAR TWO STORY HEATED GARAGE/HOBBY BARN WITH GAS AND SEPARATE 100 AMP ELECTRICAL SERVICE. RV PAD WITH HOOKUPS. LOTS OF PAVED PARKING. CLOSE TO PARKS AND SHOPPING. A MUST SEE.