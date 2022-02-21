3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $359,900

TERRIFIC well maintained home located in DESIRABLE Stonebrook Estates subdivision. Home sits at the end of the cued-sac and backs up beautiful nature area. Fantastic open floor plan!! Three bedrooms plus a room sized LOFT which overlooks living room. Vaulted living room opens to foyer, family room. Family room has wood-burning fireplace & opens to bright kitchen/eating area with newer slider s to brick paver circular patio. A butler pantry and first floor utility room lead to Dinning room. Generously sized bedrooms including master with private bath. The basement is set up as a rec room and is waiting your decorating ideas. So much new or newer in this home that . New Roof and Gutters in 2019. New garage 2019. New stainless steel refrigerator, stove, hood 2019. New Dishwasher 2022. New water heater 2019. New 1st floor carpet 2019. New hardwood floors on 2nd floor 2014. New furnace elec. panel in 2022. New battery backup sump pump in 2017.Six newer windows and front & back door in 2014. Woodland grade schools and Warren Township high school. Minutes from I-94, Hunt Club Park and Aquatic Swim Center, golfing, Gurnee Mills, Six Flags, restaurants, as well as parks, preserves. The Village of Gurnee has long enjoyed lower real estate taxes which makes this your best choice for your next home. ** View the VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview home safely and easily. ** Include this home on your list to see soon!