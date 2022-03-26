3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $365,000

WENTWORTH RANCH. Why wait for new construction? Enjoy low maintenance living in this 3 bed 2 bath ranch home only one year new. Open concept kitchen with white shaker cabinets, iced white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, and an oversized island/breakfast bar overlooks dining area. Sliders to covered patio make this a great space for entertaining guests and testing out your culinary skills. Primary bedroom is spacious and has a private full bath including dual bowl raised height vanity, shower seat and large WIC. Both full baths are equipped with bidets. This is a smart home that speaks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices. Can be purchased fully furnished. Quick close possible.