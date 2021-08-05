3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,500

YOUR SEARCH ENDS HERE WITH THIS STUNNING, MOVE IN READY SMART HOME! This basically BRAND NEW single-family home is located in the coveted Vista Ridge subdivision. This home is only one year old and only one person has ever lived in it. Tons of natural light throughout this home that will brighten your day. Seller has meticulously maintained the home and has added beautiful landscaping in both the front and backyard. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a roomy loft - which could be converted to a 4th bedroom, spacious front flex room, and a FULL LOOK-OUT basement! The LARGE kitchen open to the spacious family room features quartz countertops, designer cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry! The master suite is a dream and includes a large walk-in closet. Spa like master bathroom features ceramic tile, dual bowl vanity, and linen closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. This home has tons of storage space with large walk-in closets in first floor hallway and bedrooms 2 & 3. Beautiful large backyard with scenic nature view. This home is equipped with the latest electronic blue tooth technology which controls your push button front door, lighting, garage door, heating, cooling and your video doorbell. The system can also control a security system anywhere your phone takes you. The system includes a main programing monitor, Alexa and Echo Dot. This home is close to everything - shopping, restaurants, Gurnee Mills mall, Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, schools and more! Schedule a showing today!