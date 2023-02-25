This beautiful home has all of the updates! This spacious Southport Layout is conveniently located in Gurnee! The features of this home include: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 full bathrooms, Large Loft (4th Bdrm), Mud Room, and full basement! The open-concept Kitchen is the perfect gathering place. The large primary suite includes a walk-in closet. Primary bathroom with His/Hers double vanity and linen closet. Convenient second-floor laundry. Enjoy your morning coffee or the sunset from the brick paver patio - Perfect for fall bonfires! At Vista Ridge, it's all about Location- Shopping, Restaurants, Gurnee Mills mall, Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, and Major Highways!