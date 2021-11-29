3 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $384,900

This amazing 3 bedroom home has room for everyone! Kitchen has breakfast counter and walk in pantry with lots of storage. It overlooks living & dining rooms for family living. Dining has large patio doors that flow out onto covered porch & patio. Main floor also has a bedroom, 2 full baths, & laundry room. Upstairs has a Master bedroom with a walk in closet & a huge bonus rec room. All this on 1 acre with a 36x50 outbuilding.