3 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $449,900

Beautiful Piece of Lakefront Property presents perfectly for a future walk-out lower level if you should choose to rebuild, otherwise, use as is for a great escape to our Wonderful Lake! Could use a refresh but it is clean and ready for your family entertainment. Comes with a Pier, Shore Station, and storage shed. Plenty of parking on the long concrete driveway. Loads of potential, don't let it slip sway!

