3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $139,900

CHARMING CAPE COD WITH SO MUCH NEW!! Welcoming Front Porch! Living Room/Dining Room Combo with Newer Carpet! Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Floor, and All Appliances Stay! Full Bath with Newer Remodel with Ceramic Tile! Bedroom #1 on Main Floor (or great for Office) Upstairs are 2 Very Spacious Bedrooms - one with a Walk-In Closet! Full Unfinished Basement! Washer & Dryer and Plenty of Storage. All Mechanics are New! Must See!