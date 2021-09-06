3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $149,900

Spacious Bungalow in the Heart of Kenosha! Enclosed front porch with new flooring. Welcoming front entryway w/ ceramic tile and half bath on the main floor. Hardwood floors flowing from spacious living room into dining room. Home has kept its original charm with beautiful architectural archway. Open concept kitchen offers plenty of counter space, high-top breakfast bar, ss appliances, and huge pantry!!! Upstairs offers master bedroom with large walk in closet, 2nd bedroom w/ walk in closet and cozy 3rd bedroom. Full bath with built ins and extra storage in the hallway with original style built ins. Basement offers plenty of storage and laundry room. Fully fenced yard, alley access to private parking with concrete slab and shed stays too! Welcome Home!!!