3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $150,000

What a GEM. Little dollhouse right here! Enclosed front porch for extra living/play space. Beautiful open floor plan with fresh paint, flooring and comfortable living! Arch doorways, crown molding, built-in china cabinet, custom back door to deck! Fresh inviting kitchen with all stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring under carpet and laminate. Come, take a peek, call this home.Bath rough-in can be found in basement! Bring your HGTV ideas! View More